Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is poking fun at Democrats for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pence campaigned Wednesday at metal fabricator Tankcraft Corporation in Darien. Pence says he heard the Democrats planned to have their convention in Wisconsin “but they couldn’t make it.” He noted that Biden hadn’t campaigned in Wisconsin in nearly two years. But Pence says he and President Donald Trump will make frequent visits to the state they won by less than 1 percentage point in 2016.