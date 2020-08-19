 Skip to Content

Progressives irked by spotlight on GOP at Dem convention

The Democratic National Convention has awarded some of its most prominent speaking slots to top Republicans, frustrating progressive activists who say they have been marginalized at a time when their influence on the party is actually rising. The Washington of a bygone era when a bipartisan champion like Joe Biden can hammer out deals with the other side is fantasy, they argue, and it is disingenuous to pretend otherwise for a national audience -- much of which may only now be starting to pay attention to the race

