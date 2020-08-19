Senate, House races with all women a first in Equality State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Women are all but guaranteed to claim a majority of Wyoming’s congressional delegation for the first time after voters picked four — two Republicans and two Democrats — to compete for U.S. Senate and House seats in November. It’s another milestone for women in the Equality State, which got its nickname for being first to give women the vote. Republican Cynthia Lummis is challenging Democrat Merav Ben-David to succeed Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring. Incumbent Republican Liz Cheney will face Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull for a House seat. The winners will serve with Republican Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming’s next congressional delegation.