Shares advance in Asia after S&P 500 logs all-time high

12:57 am National news from the Associated Press

Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after the S&P 500 logged a fresh all-time high. Worries over trade tensions between the U.S. and China initially pulled the Shanghai Composite index lower Wednesday but it recovered to inch less than 0.1% higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose after data showed its exports fell 19% in July from a year earlier, better than expected. Wall Street has clawed back the last of this spring’s dizzying losses due to the coronavirus, with the benchmark index gaining 0.2% to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world, knocking economies into their worst recessions in decades.  

Associated Press

