Warming under plenty of sunshine

Taping into southerly winds

Overnight, as the high pressure moves to the east of La Crosse, southerly winds took over. This will help to bring in warmer than average temperatures trend into the end of the workweek.

Highs from today through Friday will range in the 80s for the Coulee Region under plenty of sunshine. There should not be any disturbances to bring rainfall until Saturday. Clear skies overnight will allow for comfortable morning lows in the low 60s.

Weekend weather

A peek into the weekend will bring the chance for rainfall. As the high-pressure system will finally move out, it will allow for a low pressure to shake up the pattern. This will swing in a chance for much-needed rainfall, potentially thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. It will be a quick event, with sunshine expected to return Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!





-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett