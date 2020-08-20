Asian shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are slipping after sobriety set in on Wall Street, and the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes laid out challenges for the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China fell in early Thursday trading. Indexes on Wall Street turned lower Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting. The minutes show policy makers are finding it difficult to forecast the path of the economy, which will depend greatly on what happens with the virus. The central bank has been one of the main pillars propping up the market.