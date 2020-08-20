Berlin security services: Highway attacker wasn’t on radar

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 30-year-old man accused of deliberately driving his car into other vehicles along a major Berlin highway wasn’t previously on the security services’ radar. The Iraqi citizen crashed into a car, two motorcycles and a motor scooter on Tuesday night. Six people were injured, three of them severely. He was charged with at least three counts of attempted murder and moved to a psychiatric jail Wednesday night. The German news agency dpa reported Thursday that while intelligence services weren’t aware of the man, he was known to police for assault and resisting officers. Prosecutors say his attacks may have motivated by Islamist ideology.