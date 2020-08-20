Berríos, Twins take series from Brewers with 7-1 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1. Catcher Ryan Jeffers drove in a run with a single in his first major league at-bat, and the Twins improved to 7-1-1 in series this season. Justin Smoak homered for the Brewers in the seventh, but Cruz responded with his ninth homer in the bottom of the inning for the Twins. The Brewers failed for the sixth time this season to move above the .500 mark. Berríos struck out eight of his first 13 batters.