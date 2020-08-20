Carol Burnett seeks to be guardian of teen grandson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan. Burnett said in a statement that they are seeking the status because of her daughter’s “addiction issues and other circumstances.” She says the guardianship is for the boy’s health, welfare and education and they do not intend to keep him from seeing his parents. An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Erin Hamilton was not immediately returned.