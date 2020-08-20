Chinese electric car brand NIO looks at expansion abroad

BEIJING (AP) — The chairman of Chinese electric car brand NIO says it plans to start expanding to Western markets next year. William Li said the company might export a battery-swapping service already offered in China that might help it compete with rival Tesla. Li said the company is looking at Europe but still is studying which market to start in and how to structure its operations. NIO is the most prominent premium-priced electric car brand in a crowded Chinese market. The company has struggled financially. It reported a loss of $164 million in the quarter ending in June but said sales rose to a record 10,331 vehicles.