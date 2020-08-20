Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night in a moment that marks the climax of his party’s unorthodox 2020 national convention. It also marks the pinnacle of a political career that has spanned almost a half century. The former vice president, who at 77 years old would be the oldest president ever elected, will be feted by family and former rivals as he becomes the Democrats’ official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November. He is expected to focus on uniting the deeply divided nation as Americans grapple with a months-long health crisis, related economic devastation and a national awakening on racial justice.