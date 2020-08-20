Facebook stirs anger, abandons drilling gear on Oregon coast

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — Facebook’s effort to build a landing site in a village on the Oregon coast for a fiber optic cable linking Asia and North America has run into serious trouble. First, a drill pipe snapped under the seabed. Workers left 1,100 feet of pipe, 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid, a drill tip and other materials under the seabed as they closed down the site, aiming to try again next year. And then the Facebook subsidiary waited seven weeks before telling state officials about the abandoned equipment, according to the Oregon Department of State Lands. Homeowners in Tierra del Mar, which has around 200 houses, are furious. Political leaders are too.