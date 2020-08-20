Family of Anisa Scott arriving in Madison, preparing for 11-year-old’s funeral

MADISON (WKOW) -- One week ago, the family of Anisa Scott faced a difficult decision. The 11-year-old was in critical condition, clinging to life after being shot in the head.

Her parents chose to take her off of life support, which doctors did at 11:11 a.m. the next day.

Now, family members are arriving in Madison ahead of her funeral this weekend.

"I would have never imagined in a million years that I would be burying my grandbaby before me," said grandmother Lorene Gomez.

Gomez was in Madison last week, making the announcement of the family's decision. She lives in Atlanta, however, and had flown back. Wednesday night, she made the return trip to Madison.

"Truthfully, I'm not doing," she said. "I'm existing. I'm functioning because I have to."

When she made the flight to Madison last Tuesday, Gomez said she didn't know what was awaiting her.

"When I saw her on life support, I didn't know that until I got there," she said. "I think my family made the right decision not to tell me while I was on my way."

While it's been a tough week for the family, Gomez says it's been made better thanks to support from the community -- with balloon releases, vigils, unity walks and all the support online.

"The virtual hugs, the virtual love, and just writing on our walls," she said. "It has made it a lot easier."

With two people now under arrest, Gomez says she hasn't watched news coverage of their court appearances.

"I know that several of my cousins were watching and posting it, but I couldn't watch it," she said. "Because nothing that they did or said was going to bring my baby back."

Something she has watched: 7-year-old Anisa praying for an end to gun violence in a video produced four years ago.

Gomez says she's shared it far and wide to her Facebook page.

"To see her praying for the very thing that killed her is so hurtful," she said.

But it shows Anisa standing up for people and doing the good she'll be remembered for this weekend.

"I believe in everlasting life and the hereafter," Gomez said. "And I believe she is still watching over us and still sharing her love."

Anisa Scott's funeral will be Saturday. It starts with a unity march at the State Capitol at 11 a.m. to Breese Stevens Field, where her funeral will be held at noon.