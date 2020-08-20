Heat, humidity, and drought

Dry weather continues through most of this week…

Partly sunny skies developed for Thursday afternoon as a weak disturbance and increasing moisture filters in. Showers and storms remained to the northeast. Our highs reached into the 80s continuing a warming trend.

Weather system to start the weekend…

A frontal system will move through the area Saturday, and scattered showers and t-storms will accompany the front. The first chances will be later Friday night, but some will be possible into Saturday and Saturday evening. The rain potential is limited and it won’t be helping our long term dryness much, but we will be watching for any stronger cells.

Heat remains for next week…

Highs will build into the upper 80s and even lower 90s for the Coulee Region. An upper level ridge of high pressure will keep the jet stream north and keep the area under generally dry conditions. A moderate drought is developing in the Upper Midwest.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be high over the coming days. The ragweed pollen should remain high for the next few weeks..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden