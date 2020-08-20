Hometown Conversations: Native American representation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The recent removal of the Hiawatha statue in Riverside Park brought the controversy surrounding Native American imagery closer to home.

In this latest installment of Hometown Conversations, Ho-Chunk nation member and UW-La Crosse lecturer Kera Cho Mani, also known as Daniel Green, shared his perspective.

Kera Cho Mani said growing up with only stereotypical images of his race created a feeling that he couldn't quite pinpoint but knew was harmful. He added that learning helped him cope and encouraged all people to attend events like pow wows and see not only the tradition of the culture but also get to know Native people in contemporary life.

