BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in Germany say a German woman who joined the Islamic State group fell on such hard times that she had to sell her wedding present, an AK47 rifle. Federal prosecutors say they have indicted the woman on three counts of participating in the activities of a “foreign terrorist organization,” breaching arms control laws and committing a war crime. The suspect is alleged to have traveled to Syria in 2014 to join the extremist group. Prosecutors said the woman requested a Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present from her second husband in 2015, but after several weeks “it had to be sold due to a shortage of money.” She was arrested on her return to Germany in May, where she now faces trial.