La Crosse Co. tops 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- State figures show that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday.

The state's Department of Health Services reported that La Crosse County had 1,008 cases of the virus to date.

It is an increase of 21 since Wednesday.

DHS also said that the county has had 19,671 negative tests.

Other counties in the region reported total cases on Thursday (w/increase from previous day):

Buffalo: 50 (+1)

Crawford: 93 (+2)

Grant: 410

Jackson: 65

Monroe: 254 (+1)

Trempealeau: 389 (+1)

Vernon: 80

Seven deaths were reported since yesterday due to COVID-19 and 39 people were hospitalized, while the percentage of new cases has risen slightly.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,871 new test results since yesterday, of which 740—or 7.5 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 92.5 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average continues to drop, and now is 718 new cases per day, down from 775 a week ago.

DHS listed seven new deaths, raising the total at 1,067 people (1.6 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 9,131 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 59,076 or 86.6 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 50 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 388 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 121 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.