New tool will help you decide if your event is a good idea

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is releasing a new online tool aimed to help people make the safest and best decisions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool help determine things such as whether or not it's wise to attend events or gatherings by asking about the size of the gathering, if people there will wear PPE, the current risk level in the area of the event and more.

Eau Claire Health Director Lieske Giese said it's a useful tool for county residents. because gatherings are a top contributor to recent cases.

"When we are in those social settings where we want to be with one another, we see people that we know and love, the instinct we have is to be closer than six feet, and what we can do for each other in those situations is work hard to keep father than six feet apart," Giese said.

Giese also says being smart about attending gatherings will help with contact tracing because social circles will be smaller.

You can find the new DHS tool here.