Quilt museum plans exhibit to commemorate 19th Amendment

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — The National Quilt Museum in western Kentucky is planning a special exhibit to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Paducah Sun reports the exhibit will run from Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. It is called “Women’s Right to Vote — Revolution and Evolution.” Museum CEO Frank Bennett says he is excited to add it and has worked with collection curator, Cindy Smith, who runs the Hastings Pioneer Room museum in Minnesota. The exhibit includes 36 quilts themed around the suffragette movement. The quilts will arrive at the Paducah museum after they are shown in Minnesota.