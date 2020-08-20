Science Says: People stoking brew that makes California burn

Lots of factors make California burn so much, and people figure in many. The area burned in California has increased fivefold since the 1970s, and the wildfires are happening again now. Climate change makes fuel more dry and burn easier. Invasive grasses introduced by people catch fire easily. People often are in the way and at risk in the nation’s most populous state. And people provide more than 90% of the sparks that start California’s wildfires. In the end, scientists say California has a really flammable ecosystem and global warming is making it worse.