Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19. State Department of Health officials on Thursday didn’t give an exact number of rallygoers who tested positive, but they said it was under 25. State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says the health department has received reports from other states that people who traveled from the rally have tested positive. The rally, which ended Sunday, brought hundreds of thousands of people from far and wide to Sturgis. Before it kicked off, some locals and officials worried that it could cause an outbreak that could follow rallygoers after they went home.