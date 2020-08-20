Spain: Migrant dies after group tries to cross Melilla fence

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that an African man has died and 11 other people sustained minor injuries when a group of 300 migrants attempted to jump over a series of fences that separate the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco. The Civil Guard said the man who died Thursday was among the 30 who managed to reach European soil. Authorities said that he collapsed shortly after as a consequence of a heart attack and that emergency services on the ground couldn’t revive him. Eight more migrants were treated for bruises and cuts. Three civil guard officers were also treated for minor injuries.