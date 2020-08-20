Taste of Winona returns, picnic-style

Taste of Winona returns, picnic-styleNew
WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Like many events modified for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region will bring back the Taste of Winona in a slightly different fashion.
This year's offering features a picnic basket packed with some prepared local favorites and discounts to others. Here's what's included in the basket:
- Acoustic Cafe: Tomato Basil Hummus & Pita Bread
- Black Horse Bar & Grill: Buy One Get One Beer Coupon
- Bluff Country Co-op: Chocolate Mousse
- McDonalds: Free Ice Cream Cone Coupon
- Miya Japanese Bistro: Volcano Roll Sushi
- Nate & Ally's: Discount Coupon
- Signatures Restaurant: Shrimp Ceviche
- Tate's Cakes: Deconstructed Cupcake
- Toppers Pizza: 1 Small Pizza or Single Order of Toppers Stix Certificate
The baskets cost $30 each, or get two for $55. Pick up purchased baskets at 1053 E Mark St. in Winona on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 5 to 7 pm.
Winners of silent auction items can also pick up their prizes at that location and time. The auction opens on Aug. 21 at 5 pm and runs for 24 hours. Register and bid by clicking here.
WXOW News 19 is a proud sponsor of the Taste of Winona.