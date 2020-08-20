Teen dies after she was pinned underneath golf cart

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died after she was pinned underneath a golf cart at a campground in Columbia County. Authorities say the girl died Wednesday at University Hospital in Madison, three days after she was injured at the Crystal Lake Campground in the Town of West Point. Sheriff’s officials say the teen and her mother were thrown from the golf cart Sunday when it rolled down a steep hill to the Crystal Lake shoreline. The golf cart landed on its side, pinning the girl underneath. Officials say both the girl and her mother had been drinking alcohol.