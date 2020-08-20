‘Tiger King’ zoo closes after animal treatment investigation

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday suspended Jeff’s Lowe exhibitor license. The zoo, previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, became famous after being featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries. KFOR-TV reports that local and federal authorities investigated the zoo after receiving a formal report that documented photos showing a lion with its ears covered in flies and another with the tips of its ears covered in blood.