Uber, Lyft threaten California shutdown over driver status

Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight that would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees. Lyft told riders and drivers Thursday that it plans to discontinue providing rides in California just before midnight unless a court grants a stay in a pending case. At issue is a decision that could re-shape the so-called gig economy as drivers, delivery workers and others who work for popular apps on an as-needed basis seek improved working conditions and benefits that many in the workforce enjoy.