Police say Muslim man wasn’t mocked during fatal arrest

PHOENIX (AP) — An advocacy group has released what they say is previously unseen body camera footage showing Phoenix police mocking the religion of a Black Muslim man who later died in their custody. Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization, released video Thursday from the 2017 death of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr. Muhaymin can be heard crying out in pain and calling for Allah. Phoenix police say the officer wasn’t mocking him but tried to calm him down. The 43-year-old was arrested in January 2017 after a dispute over whether he could bring his service dog into a community center bathroom. His family is suing the city.