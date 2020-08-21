1 more dead, 36 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 8 more in La Crosse Co.

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- One more death reported since yesterday due to COVID-19 and 36 people were hospitalized, according to new numbers released today.

The Department of Health Services reported 10,570 new test results since yesterday, of which 826—or 7.8 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 92.2 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average continues to drop, and now is 690 new cases per day, down from 732 a week ago.

DHS listed one new death, raising the total at 1,068 people (1.6 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 9,744 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 60,055 or 87 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 50 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 367 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 120 are in intensive care units.

In the Western Wisconsin region, comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there are 16 people hospitalized with the virus, ten of whom are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

La Crosse County reports eight new cases for a total of 1,016.

Other counties in the region reported total cases on Thursday (w/increase from previous day):

Buffalo: 51 (+1)

Crawford: 91 (+1)

Grant: 414 (+4)

Jackson: 66 (+1)

Monroe: 261 (+7)

Trempealeau: 392 (+3)

Vernon: 84 (+4)