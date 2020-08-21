 Skip to Content

Belarus authorities raise pressure on protest leaders

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authorities have detained a leader of striking factory workers, raising pressure on the opposition amid massive protests against official election results that extended the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian leader. Belarusian investigators also summoned three leading opposition activists for questioning on Friday. The questioning is part of a criminal probe into the creation of a coordination council intended to facilitate the transition of power. The move follows President Alexander Lukashenko’s warning that the opposition leaders could face criminal charges. In a bid to halt the strike, the Belarusian leader has warned that the participants would face dismissal and ordered law enforcement agencies to protect factory managers from opposition pressure.

