Churches, businesses file another lawsuit challenging masks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --Gov. Tim Walz is facing yet another lawsuit challenging his statewide mask mandate.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that a group of 16 people, churches and businesses filed the action in Ramsey County on Thursday. The lawsuit argues the mandate is unconstitutional, conflicts with state laws and imposes an undue burden on businesses.

Walz already faces a number of other lawsuits challenging the mandate. A group of voters sued him earlier this month to allow voters to go without masks at polling sites