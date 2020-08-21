Coulee Family Dental details its office safety protocols

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More and more dental offices are reopening, the decision on whether it is safe to get routine dental care during the pandemic is up to the patient.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to delay routine care for now.

The WHO guidance is addressed to public health decision-makers and dentist. It recommends prioritizing essential dental care and delaying of nonessential dental care, like oral check-up and dental cleaning.

Joseph Kotnour, a Dentist and owner of Coulee Family Dental, believes that guidelines should be narrowed down more.

"In terms of the big picture, I don't know if other countries' standards are the same, but when you have that broad sweep, I think it just has to be modified to be regionally enforced or defined," Kotnour said. "Here at Coulee Family Dental, our standard of care is thorough.

Coulee Family Dental staff said clients are screened with 10 - 12 questions before an appointment is booked. If a client answers positive to those questions, they will not be seen. If a client is cleared from those questions, and appointment will then be booked. Upon the arrival of the appointment, the client's temperature is checked; if the client's temperature is approved, they will then be ushered to see the dentist.

While with a patient, Coulee Family Dentists wear a custom fit N-95 mask with an additional mask on top, along with a face shield.

Kotnour said the office has a UV -conditioning system installed. Kotnour said this system kills SARS and COVID 19 viruses through an electrical charge that neutralizes the air.

Each client room has an individual HEPA, Ionic, UV Air Purifier.

Kotnour recommends people to call in and check with their preferred dentist office and learn their safety protocols before booking an appointment.

Jordyn Stasiak, a client at Coulee Family Dental, said she feels safe going to Coulee Family Dental.

"It might now always be like this, but I feel that should not mean people shouldn't be up on their monthly dental check-ups and getting their teeth cleaned," Stasiak said. "In the end, oral hygiene isn't something you want to skip because the longer and unhealthy mouth is ignored, the worse it is going to get."

The CDC reports that an unhealthy mouth is associated with chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.