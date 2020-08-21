Cyprus motorcyclists hold protest ride over police curbs

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Thousands of motorcyclists are holding simultaneous rides through Cyprus’ major cities and towns to protest a police decree they say infringes on their constitutional right to unfettered mobility. Motorcyclists gathered Friday in the capital Nicosia and four other towns before setting off. Riders are up in arms over a decree that bans large-displacement motorcycles from certain city streets during predawn hours on specific days. Police say the measure is necessary to combat noise pollution that has gotten out of hand. Motorcyclists say it’s collective punishment against all riders for the misdeeds of a few scofflaws.