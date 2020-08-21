DA to review 2011 police shooting of 68-year-old Black man

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor says her office will review the investigation into the 2011 fatal shooting by police of an unarmed 68-year-old Black man during a drug raid targeting his stepson. Eurie Stamps, was shot and killed in an apartment in January 2011 by the Framingham police SWAT team. The Middlesex district attorney’s office had previously ruled the shooting an accident and the officer who fired the fatal shot was not criminally charged. The officer said he tripped and accidentally fired. The town later reached a $3.75 million settlement with the Stamps family. Current Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, who was not the district attorney at the time, pledged the review.