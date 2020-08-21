Democratic plan in rural, swing state counties: Lose by less

MONTFORT, Wis. (AP) — While the fight for northern swing states rages more intensely in the metro areas, a Democratic effort has been going on for months to shave President Donald Trump’s winning margins in pivotal rural and small-town regions. The object is to cut into Trump’s winning margins and raise the stakes for him in the burgeoning suburbs of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville says, “The general theory of the case goes like this: We’re trying not to lose as bad.” He’s helping raise money for Democratic super PAC American Bridge’s 21st Century’s $30 million advertising effort in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.