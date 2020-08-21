DHS: WI schools are not ready for COVID-19 outbreak

Madison (WQOW) - From 4K to college, students across the state are gearing up to go back to school.

But are the schools ready for them if there is an outbreak of COVID-19?

The short answer is no.

Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is working to expand the amount of testing as well as diversifying the kind of testing so they're able to help local health departments when and if an outbreak occurs.

"We certainly have prioritized outbreaks in our testing priorities so that we are able to support local public health and others locally on the ground when we see outbreaks," Palm said. "We certainly will want to do that in the context of school."

During Friday's press conference, Palm also reminded Wisconsinites to utilize the newly launched "individual decision tool" that you can find on their website.

In it, it walks you through a series of questions so you can make an informed decision about how to keep you and your family safe when it comes to COVID 19.

You can find the new DHS tool here.