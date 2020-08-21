FBI investigating COVID-19 data breach in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The FBI is investigating a data breach that may have compromised the identity of people with the coronavirus in South Dakota. The Rapid City Journal reports that South Dakota Fusion Center Director Paul Niedringhaus sent a letter to people who may have been affected by the June 19 breach. The letter, dated Monday, says the state’s fusion center used Netsential.com’s services to build a secure online portal this spring to help first responders identify people who had tested positive for the coronavirus so they could take precautions while responding to emergency calls. Houston-based Netsential previously confirmed that its server was breached.