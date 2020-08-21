Hit by virus surge, Hong Kong offers free tests to everyone

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will offer free coronavirus tests to all of its residents starting Sept. 1 as it grapples with its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. Leader Carrie Lam says the testing program, which will last up to two weeks, will allow residents to be tested on a voluntary basis. The testing is aimed at identifying people who are infected with the coronavirus but have exhibited no symptoms. The city, which has 7.5 million people, has conducted over 1.2 million coronavirus tests so far. A new surge in infections which started in July has more than tripled the number of cases in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Lam says the testing is possible because of support from Beijing.