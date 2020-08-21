Kanye West fails to qualify on Ohio ballot in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief says rapper Kanye West has failed in his bid to appear on the ballot as an unaffiliated presidential candidate this November. Frank LaRose is Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State. LaRose on Friday rejected the nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork West submitted earlier this month in his attempt to run for president. LaRose says information and a signature on West’s original nominating petition and statement of candidacy don’t match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy used to circulate part-petitions. Wisconsin election officials also rejected West’s candidacy on Thursday.