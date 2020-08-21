Magic, Bucks meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Orlando Magic (33-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 226

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic for game three of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Bucks won the previous meeting 111-96. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win and Nikola Vucevic scored 32 points in the loss for Orlando.

The Magic are 20-23 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando ranks fifth in the NBA allowing only 108.3 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Bucks are 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markelle Fultz leads the Magic with 5.1 assists, and scores 12.1 points per game. Vucevic is averaging 23 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 13.6 rebounds and averages 29.5 points. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 51.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 42.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring).

Bucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.