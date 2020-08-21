Postmaster says ‘sacred duty’ to ensure timely election mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying Friday it’s his ‘sacred duty’ to ensure election mail delivery. A Senate committee is digging into into service changes he made ahead of the November election, just as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail. Democrats warn DeJoy’s cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens voting. President Donald Trump raised the stakes by saying he wants to block funds. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he had no role in DeJoy’s selection. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security committee, is expected to dismiss the “false political narrative” that DeJoy is trying to “sabotage” the election, according to prepared remarks.