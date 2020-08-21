Soler, Dozier power Royals to 7-2 victory over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Danny Duffy held the Twins in check over five, and the Kansas City Royals pounded the Twins 7-2 on Friday night to open the third straight weekend series between AL Central rivals. Hunter Dozier added a two-run shot and finished with three RBIs, and Whit Merrifield also drove in a run, as the Royals won for the sixth time in their last seven games at Kauffman Stadium. Jake Odorizzi took the loss after he was knocked from the game in the third inning by a line drive. X-rays on his abdomen taken at the ballpark were negative.