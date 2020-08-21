Sunshine to rain chances into the weekend

Out of the door, a weak disturbance has allowed for a few sprinkles to develop. Most showers are not reaching the ground, but if they are, it will not be a long-lasting event. Then the sunshine will return for all into the afternoon to bring a steamy end to the workweek.

Sunny Friday

It’s another day under the warm sunshine and climbing dew points. So make sure to have plenty of water on hand as highs will climb to the upper 80s. With the muggy air, it will feel like the low 90s in the sunshine.

Saturday storms

Overnight storms will affect portions of Minnesota. If any showers are able to hold together areas north of I-90 could experience a few showers. This chance will exist early tomorrow morning and then our region could keep the cloud cover.

However, throughout Saturday, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The more likely chance will come Saturday afternoon as the cold front moves in. Quick developing storms could bring brief downpours and gusty winds.

Weekend heat

Even with storm chances Saturday the heat will continue. Most of Saturday will remain under cloudy skies but it will still be very humid! Highs will stay in the upper 80s all weekend with sunshine returning Sunday. So make sure to have plenty of water and listen to your body.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett