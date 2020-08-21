Thompson promoting the UW-System as an economic engine of the state

La Crosse/Madison, WI (WXOW) Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson is now serving the UW-System.

Thompson is the interim president and is pushing for a 3.5% funding increase from the state.

The Board of Regents approved that idea unanimously. Now, it will go to the Department of Administration.

The governor will review the proposal. He will submit his budget to the legislature early next year.

In a news release, the UW-System says that increase would help accomplish 10 key initiatives to renew the Wisconsin Idea - a philosophy according to the University of Wisconsin "that education should influence people's lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom."

According to the UW-System news release, those 10 initiatives would:

Launch the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which would extend UW-Madison’s Bucky’s Tuition Promise to all UW System universities. It would provide “last dollar” tuition and fees for four years for Wisconsin resident freshmen and two years for transfer students who come from households with adjusted incomes of $60,000 or less.

Expand and enhance online educational opportunities by shortening program development, partnering with businesses, and aggressively building up existing programs.

Advance Wisconsin’s teachers and school leaders through student loan forgiveness, working with community and university education dean partners, and providing stipends for student teachers.

Facilitate use of assets, including residence halls, dining facilities, and land, to generate new revenue.

Modernize administrative and financial processes, including securing new borrowing authority.

Increase regulatory flexibility by reducing reporting requirements by one-third.

Support the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin.

Expand support for students’ mental and behavioral health.

Support Wisconsin agriculture by adding 20 county-based agriculture positions in the Division of Extension at UW-Madison.

Expand educational opportunity in Wisconsin’s prisons.

We recently spoke with Mr. Thompson with a question about the importance of the UW-System to the state.

Thompson began his explanation by saying the most important asset of the state are its people. Next, he says the UW-System is the state's biggest asset.

The former governor also told us that the System is doing everything it can to help make students, faculty and staff returning to campus this fall safe.

During a Milwaukee Press Club event, he was asked whether he had a threshold in mind for shutting down a campus in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Thompson replied, saying he has a threshold in mind, but he has not told anyone a number.