Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the country’s dependence on imports. Erdogan said the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion cubic meters. Industry analysts say that is notable but not a “game-changer” that might turn the country into a regional energy hub or materially alter its financial fortunes. If confirmed as recoverable, the reserves could ease the country’s dependence on costly energy imports, which last year totalled $41 billion.