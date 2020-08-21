 Skip to Content

WisCorps garden growing strong, providing free harvest for all

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The dry weather may prove a challenge for gardens, but one local project at Myrick Park continues to offer free, fresh produce for anyone who wants it.

The WisCorps Demonstration Garden continues a five year tradition of growing and providing fruits and veggies for the community. Erika Boehme with WisCorps said she picked a number of items this week. Boehme places the items them in a box near the Myrick Park Center for anyone to take.

WisCorps is a private nonprofit group that relies on donations for projects like the garden and local conservation efforts. You can support their mission by visiting the donation page on their website.

