Woodbury pilot killed in crash of small plane near Ely

ELY, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Twin Cities man has died in the crash of a small plane in northern Minnesota. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the plane left the Ely Airport around 9 p.m. Thursday and crashed into White Iron Lake. It was headed toward the Grand Marais/Cook County Airport, about 116 miles (186.6 kilometers) to the east, officials said. The 58-year-old pilot from Woodbury was the only one onboard the Lancair Super ES plane. The National Transportation Safety tweeted Friday that it’s investigating the cause of the crash.