Antetokounmpo leads efficient Bucks to 121-107 rout of Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic in the third game of their Eastern Conference first-round series Saturday. Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Milwaukee’s triumph gave the Bucks a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. The game included a second-quarter scuffle between Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams that led to the ejection of both players.