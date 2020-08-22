Expert: Neck gaiters better than no covering

(WKOW) -- If you've been to the gym since the pandemic began then you may have noticed people wearing neck gaiters as a face covering.

We're getting answers on whether they work.

Health experts told 27 News neck gaiters are better than wearing no face covering, but do admit masks are a better option.

"If you can see through it then that means the droplets can also go out and get exhaled when you're breathing it so that's why there not as effective," said Brenda Klahn, an infection control expert for SSM Health.

Experts added, it's crucial to wash whichever face covering you wear.