Firefighting crews make slow progress with California fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fire crews in California are making slow progress in their battle against some of the largest wildfires in state history thanks to favorable weather overnight and help from other states. Firefighters and aircraft from 10 states are arriving in California to help weary crews fighting the blazes that have killed six people and burned hundreds of homes. Some 560 wildfires are burning throughout the state. The most damaging are three clusters of blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area and nearby wine country. Firefighters hope to make more progress before Sunday brings the threat of lightning strikes that could spark new blazes.