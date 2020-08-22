House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations. The measure would also send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of November’s presidential election. Passage was 257 to 150 and came after heated debate. President Donald Trump had urged a no vote, calling concerns over mail delivery a “hoax,” and the White House says he will veto the bill if it passes the GOP-led Senate. More than two dozen Republicans broke with the president and backed the legislation.